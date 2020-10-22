President Trump announces support for Lumbee Tribe federal recognition

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — President Trump announced Wednesday his support for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Trump announced his support for the Lumbee Recognition Act, which would give Lumbee Tribe members access to services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes.

As president, I am committed to looking out for the needs of every American, including those of Native American heritage. For more than a century, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has sought federal recognition, but has been met with indifference and red tape. After consultation with Senator Thom Tillis, Representative Dan Bishop, and other members of the North Carolina congressional delegation, I am announcing my full support for S.1368, the Lumbee Recognition Act, which would make qualifying members of the Lumbee Tribe eligible for the services and benefits provided to members of federally recognized tribes. Lumbee Nation is forgotten no more! President Donald Trump

“I am hopeful that the Lumbee bill will be on the president’s desk before the end of the year,” Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, Jr. said.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Bien recently said he would also support federal recognition for the tribe.

Last month, the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources approved a bill to recognize the tribe. The tribe has sought federal recognition since 1888.

The state of North Carolina recognized the tribe in 1885.