President Trump to visit Greenville for campaign rally

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up from the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — President Donald Trump is set to visit Eastern North Carolina for a campaign rally on Thursday.

The event is set for Thursday, October 15th at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The doors open at 10 a.m.

You can find more event information on the campaign website.

This is the President’s first campaign rally since he tested positive for the coronavirus.

