President Trump to visit Lumberton Saturday for event

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — President Donald Trump will be in Lumberton for an event Saturday, according to his campaign.

The event page on the campaign’s website says Trump will deliver “remarks on fighting for the forgotten men and women” at 12:30 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

Dan Bishop and Congressman Hudson will also be at the event.

Tickets are available for the event on a first-come, first-serve basis and is limited to two tickets per mobile number. Tickets can be claimed on the campaign’s website.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.