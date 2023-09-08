NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is campaigning in the Lowcountry on Friday.

Haley pushed the event back a week due to Tropical Storm Idalia last week; the rescheduled event will take place on Friday evening at Holy City Brewing.

This is Haley’s second event in South Carolina in the last two days; on Thursday Haley held a town hall in the Upstate. Her event on Friday is a meet and greet, doors open at 5:30 pm, and Haley is expected to speak at 6:30 pm.

Ahead of her event, a new poll is revealing what a hypothetical matchup could look like, between Haley and current President Joe Biden. The newly released poll is good news for Haley; she needs to secure the GOP nomination for president first.

SQI server reporting services conducted this new poll, which shows Haley leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup between the two. While every other major Republican, including former President Donald Trump, remains neck and neck.

Although this is promising news for the former South Carolina Governor, the Republican primary polling tells a different story with every candidate trailing behind Former President Trump. Florida Governor Ron Desantis is the only Trump challenger consistently polling in the double digits in the primary race.

News 2’s political analyst, John Brisini, said events like Friday’s are crucial not only for Haley’s reputation and current campaign but for her prospects as well.

“It seems like she really is developing a consensus among Republican supporters and Republican voters that she might be a general election alternative for former President Donald Trump. Those types of credentials she can continue to build on for future campaigns or future runs or future prospects, it really helps to build her political capital which she can spend in future years,” said Brisini.

Next year, February 24th, is the date for the primary election in South Carolina. That’s when candidates like Haley have a chance to secure the nomination, and eventually, take another step towards securing the presidency.