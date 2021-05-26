Price-gouging statute in place in South Carolina since Colonial Pipeline gas disruption expires at midnight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – A price-gouging statute in effect since the Colonial Pipeline hacking led to long lines at gas pumps across South Carolina and the Southeast expires at midnight, Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday.

Wilson declared an ‘abnormal disruption’ in the market on May 11 because of the cyberattack on the pipeline and, in doing so, initiated the state’s price-gouging law, which constitutes a criminal violation. Excessive pricing is a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

“We were hoping the gas shortage would last just a few days and it did, Wilson said. “Now, with Memorial Day coming up and the gas price increases we see every summer, people need to keep in mind that those increases are normal.”