MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With National Nutrition Month taking place in March, a food program in South Carolina is helping people with food insecurities.

The South Carolina Child and Adult Food Care Program helps institutions across the state, including child care centers, adult centers, emergency shelters, in-home child care and others by educating people about the importance of healthy nutrition; introducing people to new foods and meals; and providing them with meals.

Greta Avery, the supervisor and training coordinator for the program, said organizations should take advantage of this program.

“I think that it is beneficial, if eligible, for them to receive this aid to help them with their food program,” she said.

Avery said the program provides people peace of mind.

“They have the opportunity to receive fresh fruits and vegetables with these meals,” she said. “So knowing they are getting a good meal helps them physically, mentally.”

Participating organizations must be licensed and follow guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In addition, employees are required to attend an orientation to learn more about the program.