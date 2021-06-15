Program offers 1,000 South Carolina teachers free Google for Education certification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — As many as 1,000 South Carolina teachers will be offered free training in how to use Google’s Learning Management System in their classrooms.

The Google for Education Level 1 Certification training is being done through a partnership between Google and the South Carolina Department of Education. The program is aimed at teachers who might not have training opportunities in underserved areas of the state, Google said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Google to provide teacher training across the state,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “Our teachers are at the heart of every classroom and the more training we can provide them will only elevate the student experience and outcomes.”

Publicly employed K-12 teachers interested in applying for the free training can apply online by June 22. Participants will be asked to complete a needs-based assessment and the Department of Education will select candidates within Google Districts to participate in the program.

“I am excited about this partnership and what it will mean for teachers, and especially those working in underserved communities, to have access to Google for Education’s Level 1 Certiﬁcation,” said Reginald B. McKnight, Google’s Head of Public Affairs & Community Development for the Southeast region. “As a South Carolina native and son of a retired educator, I am especially pleased that so many teachers from across the state will have the opportunity to learn how the power of technology can make a profound difference in the classroom setting.”