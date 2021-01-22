Prosecutors to seek life imprisonment without parole for Megan Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County District Attorney General’s office stated Friday in court that they would be seeking a sentence of life imprisonment without parole should Megan Boswell be found guilty in the death of her daughter, Evelyn.

The district attorney’s office will not seek the death penalty against Megan Boswell.

Megan Boswell, has been charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and other charges.

he has pleaded not guilty to all 19 of the charges she faces.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus made the announcement in court Friday morning.

According to court documents, the state is seeking the sentence due to the fact that Evelyn was a person less than 12 years of age and Megan is a defendant over the age of 18.

Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, stated the defense still needed to go through some recordings that hadn’t been provided to them.

The district attorney general’s office is still going through some of the information before sharing it with Sproles.

Sproles also said more motions could be filed, based on the evidence.

Judge James Goodwin set a status hearing for May 14.