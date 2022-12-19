COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The Public Commission of South Carolina will be hosting a virtual public hearing for Duke Energy customers to share thoughts about the company’s possible rate increase, according to a news release.

The hearing will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, the release reads. The hearing will resume from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

If necessary, the hearing will continue on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, according to the release.

Anyone interested in registering for the hearing should do so by 4 p.m. on Dec. 30. Anyone can register in one of the following ways:

Email communications@psc.sc.gov with the name, phone number and address of the person(s) attending

Complete the sign-up survey here

Call 803-896-2639 and leave a message with the name, phone number and address of the person(s) attending

In Duke Energy’s application to the Public Service Commission, it projected that “a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh will see an increase of approximately $14.36 per month” beginning on April 1, 2023, the release reads.

An additional $4.40 per month will be added to the typical customer’s bill starting in Year 2, according to the release.