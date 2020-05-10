Public Mass for Catholics resumes Monday in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Catholic churches across South Carolina will resume allowing members of the public to attend Mass beginning Monday.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone made the announcement in a letter earlier this month, with in-person Sunday services set to resume next weekend. Priests have been celebrating Mass privately, broadcasting services on the internet.

Individual churches are communicating restrictions to parishioners.

At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Charleston, for example, the church says people shouldn’t come if they’re sick, at high risk of illness, or older than 65.

Guglielmone says people uncomfortable with attending or at high risk are released from the weekly obligation to attend Mass until further notice.