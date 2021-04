ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education approved the 2021-22 academic calendar during a meeting Tuesday night.

The board chose what was refereed to as “Option B.” Both calendar options had the same start and end dates, but had different dates for the end of the nine weeks reporting periods.

School will start on Aug. 23 and end on June 3.