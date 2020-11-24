Public Schools of Robeson County stopping Wi-Fi bus mobile hotspot program due to low participation

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – The Public Schools of Robeson County will be stopping the Wi-Fi Bus Mobile Hotspot Park and Learn Program on Tuesday.

The district said the stoppage is due to the small number of students using the resource. The program began on October 7 as a way to help students complete school work during the ongoing pandemic.

The district says families of students who utilized the Wi-Fi bus stops should contact their school as soon as possible to pick up a Wi-Fi hotspot for their home, free of charge.

School parking lots will remain available as Park and Learn sites, the district said on Monday.