Public Schools of Robeson County stopping Wi-Fi bus mobile hotspot program due to low participation

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – The Public Schools of Robeson County will be stopping the Wi-Fi Bus Mobile Hotspot Park and Learn Program on Tuesday.

The district said the stoppage is due to the small number of students using the resource. The program began on October 7 as a way to help students complete school work during the ongoing pandemic.

The district says families of students who utilized the Wi-Fi bus stops should contact their school as soon as possible to pick up a Wi-Fi hotspot for their home, free of charge.

School parking lots will remain available as Park and Learn sites, the district said on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories