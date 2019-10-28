Public Schools of Robeson County to get more school resource officers

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) The Public Schools of Robeson County applied for a state grant to have more school resource officers.

The School Safety Grant Program was created by the North Carolina State Department of Public Instruction to improve safety in public schools.

“We’ve shown a demonstrated need, financially, socio-economically, and with the status of the area,” said Dr. Gordon Burnette, Spokesperson for PSRC.

If awarded, the grant will help SROs with training to increase school safety, services for students in crisis, safety equipment in schools and additional school mental health support personnel.

PSRC has a total of 36 schools in the district, but there are only 22 SROs. Some high schools have more than one officer on campus.

“I think it’s very important that all schools have resource officers,” said Kelsey Cummings, Lumberton High School Assistant Principal.

“Before I came to Lumberton, I was at an elementary school, and it would be very beneficial for elementary schools to have one as well because even though they are little people, they always need some extra help,” she added.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, St. Pauls Police Department and Pembroke Police Department are working with the school district to provide additional officers.

Local municipalities have also agreed to partner with the school district by matching state funds, paying a portion of new SROs salaries in elementary and middle schools or paying training expenses for new officers.

The school district sent in the School Safety Grant application on Friday. They will know whether it was received in about a month.