CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Lowcountry Food Bank said Monday that they received a donation of $135,000 from Publix Super Markets Charities.

Lowcountry Food Bank said the donation will go towards purchasing fresh produce and a new food truck.

“We are so proud to work with Publix as a long-standing partner that always steps up and makes an enormous difference in the lives of the neighbors we serve,” said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO.

LCFB also mentioned that Publix Super Markets Charities donated $5.65 million to Feeding America member food banks as well as other nonprofit organizations in their ongoing effort to relieve hunger and support local communities within Publix’s operating area.

The donation is said to help increase capacity and meet the increased need with food insecurity remaining high at more than 9% in the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina.

“Publix understands that more and more families have turned to us to help put healthy food on the table while we navigate economic inflationary issues, higher food and transportation costs and food procurement challenges.”

More information on Lowcountry Food Bank can be found here. To learn more about Publix Super Markets Charities, visit publixcharities.org.