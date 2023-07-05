BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The Pulp Road Fire that started off as a controlled burn and grew out of control is now 100% contained, according to Brunswick County Officials.

Brunswick County officials made a Facebook announcement stating the fire within the Green Swamp Nature reached 100% containment Thursday.

The fire reached up to 15,642 acres and officials said the North Carolina Forest Service may have personnel periodically monitor the area, but the incident is no longer considered active.

The burn ban that was issued for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County was lifted Friday, according to officials.

The public is encouraged to visit brunswickcountync.gov/wildfire-june-2023 for more information.