ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster.

According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in Asheboro.

A citizen who was taking out the trash heard whining and found the two puppies, who appear to be boxer/bulldog mixes.

The officer is continuing to investigate who dumped the puppies, who were taken to Randolph County Animal Shelter for medical attention due to some minor injuries.

The director of Randolph County Animal Services told FOX8 that a fosterer picked the pups up on Friday. They had a few health issues but were not malnourished, only dehydrated.

Their wounds were cleaned up by the vet and they will heal up in their foster home. It was hard to say how long they had been left to their own devices. The fosterer who has taken them in will either adopt them or find a home for them, so they won’t be available for adoption through the shelter.

Anyone with information about who may have dumped the puppies should contact Asheboro Police Department.