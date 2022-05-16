HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) –- Authorities are looking for three people accused of stealing American Bully puppies, weapons and jewelry from a Hardeeville home.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of three suspects in the May 12 burglary on Oakwood Drive. One of them is seen holding a gun, while another breaks through a door window before entering the home.

Anyone who can help identify the individuals is asked to contact detectives at 843-726-7779 or Jasper County Dispatch at 843-726-7519 and to reference Jasper County case #22S10337.