Puppy reunited with owners after car accident

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been a ‘ruff’ couple of days for one 8-week-old puppy, who is currently waiting to be reunited with his owners.

On Tuesday, the puppy’s owners got into a car accident on Highway 52 just outside of the TruCar/TruCarts store. The puppy was spooked by the whole ordeal and ran away.

The Monks Corner Police alerted the owners of the store, who searched the lot, but the puppy was nowhere to be found.

The store was closed on Christmas Day, but staff returned on Thursday to a pleasant surprise.

Hunter Miles, who works at TruCar, said that they discovered the dog under a car in their lot. He appeared to be healthy, though a bit hungry.

The employees gave the puppy a very special breakfast of biscuits and gravy, then took the dog to the Berkeley County Animal Shelter to try and reunite him with his owners.

Miles says that they were happy to “know that [they] were able to help get that dog back in its rightful owners hands again.”