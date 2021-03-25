Push underway for SC hate crime legislation amid nationwide concern over Anti-Asian hate

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Advocates and leaders, including President Biden, have been speaking out against growing hate against Asian Americans.

South Carolina, meanwhile, remains one of just three states without hate crime legislation.

“We have received increasing number of reports of both hate crimes and hate incidents, mainly instances of verbal abuse that Asian-Americans have encountered across the country,” senior director of strategic initiatives for Asian Americans Advancing Justice Marita Etcubañez said.

Etcubañez said Asian Americans have faced a ‘dual-pandemic.’

“Because not only have we had to grapple with COVID-19 and all the burdens that have come with that pandemic, but also this spike in racism that has been targeted towards Asian Americans,” she said.

Despite concerns and reports nationwide that hate crimes and incidents have been rising against the Asian community, SLED reports no biased-motivated offenses against Asian people in South Carolina for 2020. Since 2016, SLED has received 1 report of biased-motivated offenses against Asian people in South Carolina.

Etcubañez said it’s possible the number is being underreported.

“Hate crimes are chronically underreported,” she added. “So not just in South Carolina, but across the country…There could be language barriers. They might come from countries that historically would not willingly engage with law enforcement.”

“It’s already been a time of tension and fear in our community. And then of course the mass shooting in Georgia last week,” Etcubañez added.

State representative Pat Henegan of Bennettsville said the stakes are now even higher to pass hate crime legislation following the tragedies at the Georgia spas.

“How does that look to be one of three without any kind of hate crime? It’s appalling,” she said.

The bill that’s currently in the House enhances punishments on some crimes if motivated by bias against certain groups. Opponents have voiced concerns over religious groups’ ability to speak out on some topics.

“We will continue fighting as long as we have breath in our body to get this taken care of,” Representative Henegan said.