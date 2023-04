HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — The death of a horse found with a gunshot wound is being investigated by sheriff’s deputies in Henderson County, North Carolina.

The quarter horse in its early 20s was last seen alive on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. It was found Saturday near the Hyder Allen area of Henderson County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Brad Reece at 828-697-4596, extension 4601 or to use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the sheriff’s office’s mobile app.