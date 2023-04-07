DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-month-old calf was euthanized after behaving strangely, losing significant weight and showing increased salivation over several weeks, and lab results received on Tuesday showed that it was positive for rabies, authorities said.

The calf was in the Silver Valley area, according to the Davidson County Health Department, which said it got a report about the calf being euthanized on Sunday.

Officials said that the calf was isolated after first showing signs of illness and the Department of Agriculture has been involved in determining quartine requirements for other cows in the pasture. No human exposure has been confirmed.

Rabies is 99.9% fatal in humans, and people are advised not to touch an unknown or wild animal with their bare hands. People who may have been exposed to rabies should immediately begin postexposure prophylaxis, or PEP, treatment.

The Davidson County Health Department will host a free rabies clinic from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 20 at Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 193 Bethany Road, Lexington.

North Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age, and vaccinations must be kept current. Animals must be at least 3 months oldi in order to be vaccinated against rabies.