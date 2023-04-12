ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — Isle of Palms police on Tuesday released two hours’ worth of radio communications from Friday’s beach shooting that injured five people.

Officials said hundreds of people had gathered on the beach for a senior skip day when several altercations took place and shots rang out.

Most of the victims were teens, some as young as 15, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Police have arrested two teens on firearms violations, but it is unclear whether either one was the shooter.

The recordings include transmissions made immediately before and after the shooting along with chatter on the incident channel up until the scene was cleared. Listener discretion is advised.

The first call was to 1400 Palm Boulevard for a report of a “possible disturbance.” The caller said there were people smoking marijuana in their cars and a possible fender bender in the parking lot. Another call came in about people being angry that police had shut down the county park for safety reasons.

As officers worked to clear the hundreds of people from the beach, they called for backup and said they would need a “show of force.” That’s when other agencies were called because the situation was “starting to get out of hand.”

Police can be heard asking for help shutting down the area and coordinating with assisting agencies like the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant police, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville police, Sullivan’s Island police and others.

A short time later, several officers can be heard frantically advising of shots fired. “We need everybody you got,” one says.

Officers then begin calling in about the victims. One calls in a female who was shot in the stomach under the pier, while another calls in about a male shot in the hip in the parking lot. A third officer calls in about two victims at the county park.

After police cleared the crowd from the beach, a crowd began to form at a nearby Circle K convenience store. At that point, officers and FBI agents requested backup.

An officer can be heard advising units on the IOP connector that there was an ambulance outbound and to “be careful.” An EMS unit was involved in a collision on the connector that night, but it is unclear whether it was the ambulance the officer was referring to.

Officers also discussed the possibility of reversing traffic on the connector to clear the island more quickly.

Several calls came in about dangerous driving conditions on the connector.

Other callers reported people possibly trying to break into nearby homes and cars.

Isle of Palms police have established a tip line for any information related to the shooting. It is 843-529-3750.