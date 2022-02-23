RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh, North Carolina, police officer was arrested Wednesday evening by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, according to an internal email sent to the police department.

Officer Keven Rodriguez was arrested in an investigation led by the DEA, the email said. The U.S. Justice Department has scheduled a news conference scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Thursday. An advisory sent out Wednesday said it involves the distribution of cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson are expected to attend the new news conference.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh Police Department for a comment but was only told that there will be a news conference Thursday during which “more information will be shared.”