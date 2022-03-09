RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When fire tore through a Raleigh home over the weekend, the woman who lives there ran for her life. She later realized her dog didn’t make it out.

Now, she wants to thank the first responders who saved her beloved pet.

Seeing what’s left of her southeast Raleigh home brings back the fear LaDonna Jenkins felt when she first saw the flames.

“I went to the laundry room to put the clothes from the washer to the dryer. I was like, ‘Something’s burning,’ and I looked through the blinds and I saw a yellow pillar of fire,” she said. “I said, ‘I’ve got to get out,’ and I said, ‘Sassy, let’s go!'”

Sassy Cinnamon is Jenkins’ dog.

“I got her Christmas Eve 2010,” she said, adding that at the time, the puppy only weighed a little more than a pound.

When the fire broke out Saturday afternoon, Jenkins thought Sassy was running from the fire, too.

But when Jenkins got across the street to a neighbor’s house, the dog wasn’t there.

When first responders arrived, she told them she didn’t know where the Sassy was.

As fire crews worked to put out the flames, the city of Raleigh says firefighter Brett Taylor went inside the burning home. Taylor discovered Sassy under a bed, unresponsive.

He carried her outside to waiting paramedics.

“They came and said, ‘Guess what?'” Jenkins said. “I started shaking and I said, ‘Just tell me yes or no,’ and they said ‘Yes,’ and I said ‘Oh, thank you, Lord.'”

Wake EMS paramedics used a pet oxygen mask to revive Sassy. She needed a couple of nights of emergency care, but the first responders saved her life, and Jenkins is thankful for their work.

“I’m retired military I know how it is to be out there on the line,” she said.

Despite losing her home of 11 years, she has only words of gratitude.

“I thank everybody – police officers, firefighters, EMS, the fire investigators, my neighborhood…Everybody came together as one,” she said.

Now Jenkins and Sassy can make a new start together, thanks to the community’s kindness.

“Let’s take care of each other, no matter what the situation,” Jenkins said. “You never know when someone needs someone.”