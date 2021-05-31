Rallies against killing of Andrew Brown Jr. planned Tuesday in several North Carolina cities

FILE: Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr., on her cell phone at her home in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Brown was shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff’s deputy, who was attempting to execute a warrant. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rallies against the deputy-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City are set to be held Tuesday in several North Carolina cities.

The rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E. The groups say they want accountability following the April shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

The rallies are scheduled for 5 p.m. in Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem, Repairers of the Breach said in a news release.

Protesters say Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff’s deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. A prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.