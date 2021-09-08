Randy Murdaugh issues statement on brother’s rehab, misappropriation of law firm funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The brother of a prominent South Carolina lawyer who resigned from the family law firm after being accused of misappropriating funds just days before he was shot in the head has issued a public statement.

Randy Murdaugh, the older brother of Alex Murdaugh, said that he “was shocked… to learn of [his] brother, Alex’s, drug addiction and stealing of money.”

He said that he loves the law firm, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED), but also loves his brother. While Randy said that he will support Alex in his recovery, Randy made clear that he does not “support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating trusted relationships.”

Randy said that he will “continue to pursue [his] clients’ interests with the highest degree of honesty and integrity.”

Alex issued a statement shortly after being shot, saying that he plans to resign from the law firm and enter rehab. He said that the murders of his wife and youngest son contributed to his bad decision making.