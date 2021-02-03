Rapidly changing eligibility requirements, public distrust of the vaccine among challenges South Carolina health leaders facing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina is facing several changes as the state contributes distributing COVID-19 vaccines, health leaders said Wednesday.

“We know we have a lot of trust building and outreach we need to do to hear people in vulnerable populations who have vaccine hesitancy,” Katherine Plunkett, with the South Carolina Primary Care Association, said during a vaccine advisory committee meeting.

On the day when the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced South Carolinians 65 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Feb. 8, health leaders from across the state discussed the biggest challenges they’ve faced so far in distribution.

Points echoed by most members of the vaccine advisory committee included community outreach in vulnerable populations, especially in communities of color.

Vaccine advisory committee members expressed concern that the messaging going into the community is vague, and is confusing for those who can understand it. Some also worry there is not enough messaging available in a variety of languages to serve the Spanish-speaking population.

One committee member said DHEC is potentially violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not having a more accessible way for people who are blind to register for a vaccine appointment.

“We have federal guidance, we have state guidance, we have DHEC guidance that we are talking about here, and a lot of time, those things are not the same,” said Stephen Boucher with the South Carolina Alliance of Health Plans. “Folks are hearing it and they don’t understand.”

Plunkett said the South Carolina Primary Care Association is researching why some who are eligible are not getting the vaccine.

“It’s the patients without transportation, it’s the patients who struggle to use technology, [we have to] constantly ask ourselves who should be showing up but is not and tailor our plans to that,” she said.

In Kershaw County, the county administrator said even if there are people who wish to get vaccinated, there are no options.

“Within 75 miles, there is not a single location in Kershaw County that’s currently accepting; not in Lee county, not in Chesterfield County,” said Vic Carpenter. “People are talking about their populations being left out when we’ve got whole counties that aren’t accepting vaccinations.”

Other challenges health leaders said they’ve faced include rapidly changing vaccine distribution plans, lack of trust in the government, lack of trust in the vaccine and a lack of trust in the vaccine’s ingredients.

To learn more about the recent vaccine expansion, click here.