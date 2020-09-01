Rapper, Gucci Mane named in suit over South Carolina club shooting

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Gucci Mane performs during the BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta. Rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub. The Greenville News reported Monday that a representative for Mykala Bell filed the lawsuit last week. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub.

The Greenville News reported Monday that a representative for Mykala Bell filed the lawsuit last week.

The woman was killed when gunfire erupted July 5 at Lavish Lounge where Foogiano was performing.

The lawsuit alleged Foogiano and attendees who came with him were allowed in with “deadly weapons.”

The lawsuit said Gucci Mane was “believed to be” a promoter for the performance.

The Greenville News said representatives for Gucci Mane and Foogiano didn’t immediately return requests for comment.