Rare albino alligator dies at South Carolina Aquarium

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston is mourning the loss of Alabaster the rare albino alligator.

Spokesperson Amie Yam-Babinchak stated that last week Alabaster began showing signs of infection, which was presented as a red discoloration on his skin.

Officials stated that husbandry and vet staff went straight to work administering treatments to help Alabaster’s body fight off the infection, including fluids, antibiotics, vitamins, and nutrient supplementation. The South Carolina Aquarium Facebook post stated that they consulted with colleagues around the country, evaluating Alabaster’s treatment plan while heavily monitoring his condition.

Despite the team’s best efforts, Alabaster passed away Friday morning.

Officials added that for 10 years, Alabaster served as an amazing ambassador for his species, inspiring love and respect for wildlife and wild places in Aquarium staff and guests alike, a gift many will carry with them for a lifetime. Our hearts are heavy, but we’ll always remember his passion for fish, his ability to remain completely still, and of course, his toothy grin.