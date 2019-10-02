REAL ID to be required for SC drivers who plan to fly next October

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA/WBTW) – In exactly one year, every driver in South Carolina who plans to fly will be required to carry a REAL ID.

The REAL ID looks just like a regular driver’s license, but has a gold star in the top right corner.

The purpose of this ID is to standardize government-issued identification cards.

Starting in October of next year, drivers will have to have a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight, to enter a secure federal building, and to visit a military base.

There’s a list of things drivers will need to bring if they plan to get a REAL ID at their local DMV.

First, they will need proof of identity. This can include a birth certificate or a passport.

Second, they’ll need a social security card or a W-2 that has a social security number on it.

Third, they’ll need two proofs of their current, physical South Carolina address. That could include an unexpired driver’s license and a utility bill that is no more than 90 days old.

If a person has any legal name changes, they’ll also need to bring a marriage license or a court order.

