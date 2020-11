HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) -- High Point police continue to search for the gunman who opened fire on a crowd of people as they attended a funeral service Sunday afternoon.

Between 50 and 60 individuals were inside and outside Living Water Baptist Church to pay their respects to a young man who passed away. We are told he was not a member of the church, but that his church congregation was using Living Water Baptist to host the funeral.