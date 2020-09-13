Recruit from Wisconsin found dead in Fort Jackson barracks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A basic combat training soldier has been found dead in his barracks at a South Carolina base.

Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.

The exact cause of death is under investigation. Officials said that it was not related to COVID-19 or to an active field training exercise.

Other soldiers have died at Fort Jackson this year. A 19-year-old Army National Guard soldier from Minnesota was found unresponsive at a Fort Jackson field location in January and later died. A 29-year-old Army National Guardsman from Connecticut died in March after suffering a medical emergency during a “non-strenuous activity.”

