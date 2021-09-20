Red Cross needs volunteers for remainder of hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross needs volunteers for the remainder of hurricane season.

The Red Cross is trying to fill more than 200 positions as an active hurricane season continues.

“There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength,” Regional Director for the Red Cross of South Carolina Tony Reid said.

The Red Cross needs nurses for disaster shelters who can address health needs.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the website for the South Carolina chapter of the American Red Cross.

