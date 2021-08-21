Red Cross sending South Carolina volunteers to Northeast to help with Hurricane Henri

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two members of the American Red Cross of South Carolina will be going to the Northeast to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Henri.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the Long Island, New York, and Connecticut areas on Sunday, with strong winds and flooding from heavy rain and a high storm surge. New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.

“The number of volunteers deployed may change over the coming days, but currently, two volunteers will deploy in person and fly out tomorrow morning to support disaster relief from the South Carolina Region,” the Red Cross said Saturday in a news release. “The Red Cross of South Carolina stands ready to send additional disaster-workers as requested.”

The Red Cross said it already has shelter and relief supplies in place, with volunteers ready to help people in need. The organization said it is prepared to open hurricane evacuation shelters if requested.

“We are also working with community partners and emergency responders to be ready to provide aid after Henri passes if needed,” the Red Cross said.

Anyone who wants to donate to help with Red Cross disaster recovery missions can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.