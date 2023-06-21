COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry man is among several disaster-trained volunteers from South Carolina who are set to deploy Wednesday to help with disaster recovery across states impacted by severe storms last weekend.

William Hurtes is among a team of four volunteers with the American Red Cross of South Carolina that will travel to Oklahoma after storms and tornadoes impacted the state.

The volunteers will help with shelter operations, hand out food, water and other relief supplies, and provide care to those in need after the storms.

“It is my honor to go help the people of Oklahoma after the storms and tornadoes,” said Hurtes, who will deploy from Charleston International Airport. “I’m looking forward to working with our partners to do whatever I can to help alleviate human suffering.”

Leaders with the American Red Cross said dangerous weather swept across the South and Midwest last weekend sparking numerous power outages, knocking down trees, and prompting flash floods in addition to the tornadoes that touched down in Oklahoma.

“The American Red Cross of South Carolina stands ready to send additional disaster workers as requested,” leaders said.

Red Cross leaders said as of Tuesday afternoon there were more than 1,000 people seeking emergency shelter at 50 sites across eight states.