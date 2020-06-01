Red Springs man arrested on drug charges after search

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County authorities have arrested a man on drug charges after executing a search warrant Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities uncovered oxycodone pills, crack cocaine, three firearms and drug paraphernalia during the search, according to a news release from the RCSO.

Investigators arrested and charged William Jermaine McPhaul, 41, of Red Springs with Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule II CS, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, deputies say.

McPhaul was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000.00 secured bond.