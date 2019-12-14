Red Springs man charged with kidnapping, accused of forcing ex-girlfriend into car

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Deputies have arrested a man accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend into a car and fleeing Friday night.

Brent Sanderson, 25, of Red Springs, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor child abuse.

Sanderson and his ex-girlfriend met at the Thunder Valley Oasis Store in Red Springs Friday night to discuss their children, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

While the two were speaking, Sanderson allegedly forced the victim into a white Jeep and fled from the store.

An infant was in the arms of the victim at the time of the kidnapping, the release said, and an older child was inside the vehicle.

Deputies first responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Sanderson was arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to deputies.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

