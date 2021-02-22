Red Springs man faces animal cruelty charges after dog left outside

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Red Springs man is facing animal cruelty charges after leaving a dog outside, according to deputies.

Antreal M. Henderson, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with abandonment of an animal and cruelty to animals, according to deputies. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

Deputies responded to Buies Mill Road Saturday after being alerted by a community member about a dog chained in standing cold water with a doghouse halfway flooded, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The temperatures the prior two nights were below freezing.

Officials discovered that the home was not occupied for about two weeks. The dog was shivering, wet, and malnourished, deputies said. The dog was rescued and taken to a vet for treatment.

Anyone with information about the case or any other animal cruelty cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910=671=3170 or 910-671-3100.