Red Springs police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Red Springs police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.
One person has died after the crash, which happened late Friday morning in the area of East 3rd Avenue and College Street, according to Major Kimothy Monroe, of the Red Springs Police Department.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
