Red Springs police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) – Red Springs police are searching for two men they believe robbed a convenience store Sunday.

Terry Wayne Rice, of Pembroke, and Gene Shelton Fulmer, of Maxton, are accused of robbing the Jiffy Mart, located in the 1100 block of West 3rd Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Red Springs Police Department.

Witnesses told police that the two men were playing a sweepstakes game at the store earlier in the day. They returned later, carrying a vehicle jack handle, and one of the men threatened the cashier.

The cashier obeyed their demand and handed over an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The men have been identified from footage of the incident.

Police are asking for information, and Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward, for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. McManus at (910) 843-3454, or at (910) 580-2483.