Registration now open for the 2021 Cooper River Bridge Run in September

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration is now open for the 2021 Cooper River Bridge Run.

The annual spring event was ultimately cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and postponed until the fall for the 2021 race.

Organizers said the event – which was originally scheduled for March 27th – was moved to late September when they believed large groups could safely gather.



“We are hopeful that this change will allow for fewer limitations imposed by COVID-19 guidelines now that vaccines have begun to be distributed,” said David Bennett, Chairman of the Cooper River Bridge Run Board of Directors in December of last year.

Beginning Thursday, runners and walkers can register for the 10K race by visiting bridgerun.com/bridgerun-comregister/.

Additionally, Cooper River Bridge Run organizers will host its two-day health and wellness expo on September 23rd and 24th at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

All participants will be given a mask and will operate in accordance with rules and regulations set by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control.

Right now, there is no date set for the Kid’s Run. The 2022 race will take place on April 2nd.