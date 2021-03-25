Relief bill includes $95M for South Carolina health centers

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health centers are getting more than $95 million toward supporting COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The funding for 23 community health centers throughout the state was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s part of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill known as the “American Rescue Plan.”

The health centers are aimed at providing care to medically underserved communities.

Officials say they can put the funds toward preventive and primary health care services for people at higher risk for COVID-19, as well as expand operational capacity to include mobile health units.