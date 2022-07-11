JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –North Carolina authorities are investigating after human remains were found last week on Huggins Island near Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 3 a.m. Saturday to the area of Huggins Island after the remains were found by teenagers exploring the island.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the remains were those of a missing kayaker, Warren Liner, 73, who was last seen on Dec. 31, 2021.

Linger had been on a solo kayaking trip in Bogue Inlet near Emerald Isle and his kayak and life jacket were recovered during a search on Bear Island not long after he was reported missing.

The initial search and investigation included members of the Coast Guard, the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, North Carolina Wildlife Resources and the North Carolina Park Service.

The park service was also planning to do a grid search on Monday to look for additional evidence.

The medical examiner’s office plans to further examine the remains, and the sheriff’s office has turned over the investigation to North Carolina Wildlife.