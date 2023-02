RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Human remains found in some woods off Shady Grove Road are those of a man missing since June 2021, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Tyler Tuttle’s remains, which were found on Feb. 8, were identified on Tuesday after being sent to the state medical examiner’s office, the sheriff’s office said.

How Tuttle died remains unclear. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.