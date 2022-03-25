HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Human remains found decomposing in a wooded area Monday near a road in Alexander County belong to a 54-year-old Hiddenite man missing for almost a month, an autopsy revealed.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to Kenneth Dale Walker, who was reported missing on Feb. 24.

Deputies responded to calls on Monday from in a wooded area off Sulphur Springs Road in Hiddenite after members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department found remains that authorities estimated had been decomposing for a number of weeks.

Investigators said the remains were found about a quarter-mile away from the missing man’s home on Sulphur Springs Road.

The sheriff’s office did not release information on if the autopsy report revealed Walker’s cause of death, but said the death is suspicious.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 632-1111 or (828)632-2911, or Crime Stoppers at (828) 632-8555.