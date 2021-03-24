Remains of North Carolina woman missing since 2017 found

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina say they have located the remains of Heather Carter who has been missing since July 12, 2017.

Heather Carter, 28 (FPD)

Jimmy Lee Proffitt II was arrested for first-degree murder in October 2017, but Carter’s remains were never found.

Investigators said Proffitt shot Carter, who was his ex-wife at a Zip-N-Mart on Hope Mills Road, and took her from the gas station.

The couple married in 2008 and divorced in 2012.

Proffitt was also accused of shooting one of Carter’s friends, Ashley Davila, who escaped the scene.

Investigators said there was a pattern of domestic violence, and Cumberland County deputies arrested Proffitt in 2011 on charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jimmy Lee Proffitt II (FPD)

After reaching a plea agreement with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Proffitt agreed to show detectives where her remains were buried in a wooded area along Davis Bridge Road in Robeson County.

The remains were recovered on March 19, and on March 24, they were positively identified as belonging to Carter.

As part of the plea agreement, Proffitt pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.