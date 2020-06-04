Reopening SC may have led to spike in COVID-19 cases, health officials say

Medical University of South Carolina healthcare providers dress in protective suiting, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., as they get ready to open the hospital’s drive-thru tent for patients who are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Citadel Mall parking lot. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials have issued a warning that reopening South Carolina may have led to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials had been blaming an increase in testing on the higher numbers. But they changed the message Wednesday to say people who go to graduations, businesses or other recently opened places and aren’t careful about wearing masks or social distancing may be causing the increase.

The number of deaths are also climbing.

Health officials say the state likely won’t shut down businesses again, saying damaging the economy doesn’t help anyone and people need to take responsibility for their own safety.