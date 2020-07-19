Rep. Joe Cunningham urges Gov. McMaster to seek federal assistance for COVID-19 testing in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham is urging Governor McMaster to seek federal assistance for COVID-19 testing in South Carolina.
In a letter to Gov. McMaster, Rep. Cunningham says he wants to make sure the state has “every resource at our disposal” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Rep. Cunningham says DHEC currently lacks the resources required to conduct testing and contact tracing on a necessary scale.
