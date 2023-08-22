MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace and the nonprofit group Concerned Veterans for America addressed ways to improve health care for veterans at a town hall meeting on Monday.

Dee Dee Phillips, the wife of a U.S. Army Colonel, attended the event aboard the USS Yorktown in hopes of learning about health care options for veterans. She said her husband is getting ready to retire after 38 years of service.

“As a veteran, it’s a little more difficult or different,” Phillips said. “We’re learning that right now as my husband starts his transition period.”

The meeting primarily focused on timely access to quality health care. Long wait times at Veterans Affairs clinics were mentioned several times.

“There should be no wait,” Mace said. “Just like any private citizen, these men and women were willing to take a bullet for our country, we should be doing everything in our power to ensure that their healthcare is taken care of.”

Congress passed the VA MISSION Act In 2018. It allows veterans to see an outside health care provider under certain circumstances. However, panelists at the town hall said there has been a lack of transparency from the VA in ensuring veterans know about these rights.

CVA is working to raise awareness.

“I think the most significant question could be to someone in the VA: ‘If I can be trusted to complete a military mission, when I was in the military, if I can be trusted to obtain a military objective, why can I not then choose the physician or doctor that I want to see?’” asked Frank Bullock, the strategic director for Concerned Veterans for America in South Carolina.

Veterans met with Mace, who said she will work to solve the issues by pushing legislation forward.

“It’s so hard to fire these bureaucrats at the VA, but the bureaucrats are the ones getting in the way of progress for our vets and we’ve got to take care of it,” Mace said.

Rep. Mace and two other lawmakers introduced the PLUS for Veterans Act of 2023 in May. The bill aims to protect veterans from fraud, abuse and bad actors when seeking VA disability benefits. She also filed another bill at about the same time, to provide housing options for veterans experiencing homelessness.

