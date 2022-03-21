CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) has returned to the Lowcountry after spending 48 hours in Eastern Europe on a trip to Poland.

Mace traveled to the Poland-Ukraine Border with the congressional oversight and reform committee.

After her visit, Mace said Poland has taken in over two million Ukrainian refugees and the delegation had the opportunity to visit a refugee center while in Europe.

“It’s devastating to watch, I was in tears,” Mace said as she mentioned Polish families taking in displaced women and children.

Mace mentioned that seeing first-hand the war and destruction has given her a new perspective on the conflict in Eastern Europe, along with ideas on what should be done to halt Russian advances.

“There were many kids in these facilities and they just came out of this war-torn country, they’re not in school, the PTSD that those children and their parents are going to have to deal with, it’s very devastating,” she said.

Mace plans to send out information on how people in the Lowcountry can help support Ukrainian efforts.